A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:45
Christ the King
London Road
Bedford
Notice Condolences

Wolodymyr Iwaniw Notice
IWANIW Wolodymyr Philip
(Phil) Passed away on 29th June 2019
after a long and courageous battle.
Dearly loved son of the late Mary and Wolodymyr, much loved brother of Christina, Michael and Hannia
and uncle to Gary, Leanne,
Jonathan, Chloe and Shane.
Funeral service to take place at
Christ the King, London Road, Bedford on 7th August 2019 at 10:45am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Papworth Hospital Charity may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH
Tel. 01234 843222
Published in Bedford Today on July 25, 2019
