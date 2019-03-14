|
|
|
Wills-Moren William James
'Bill' Of Stevington,
on 28th February 2019,
aged 86 years.
Loving Husband of Joan (deceased), cherished Father, Grandfather,
Great-Grandfather and Uncle.
Funeral service takes place at
11.30 am on Friday 22nd March 2019
at St Mary's Church, Stevington followed by interment.
All are welcome to join the family
on the walk from The Cross
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in aid of Alzheimer's Society, if desired, can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Arnolds Funeral Service,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE. Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 14, 2019
