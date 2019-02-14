Home

Neville Funeral Service
48 Roff Avenue
Bedford, Bedfordshire MK41 7TE
01234 359529
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00
St Peter's Church
Harrold, Bedfordshire
View Map
William Wadrup Notice
Wadrup William Stanley Charles It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Bill Wadrup
on 3rd February at home
after a short illness.
Originally from Bargoed latterly of Harrold, Bill, a gifted chartered civil engineer and champion golfer, loving husband to Susan, adoring father to Sara & Richard, proud father-in-law and grandad and an inspiration to many will be sorely missed.
Funeral service occurs at 11am on Friday 1st March, 2019 at St Peter's Church, Harrold, Bedfordshire.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to the Brain Tumour Charity can be made at
https://www.memorygiving.com/williamstanleycharleswadrup
Further enquiries to Arnolds Funeral Service on 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
