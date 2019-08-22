Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
13:00
St. Mary's Church
Podington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Richardson

Notice Condolences

William Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON William (Bill) Passed away on
17th August 2019 at home in
Rushden, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Hazel,
loving father of
Debbie, Charlie, Martin and
a dear grandfather.
The funeral service will be held
at St. Mary's Church, Podington
on Wednesday 4th September
at 1.00pm.
Flowers or donations for
Sue Ryder, St. John's Hospice,
Moggerhanger may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now