|
|
|
HARBAGE William Charles
(Bill) Passed away very suddenly at home
on 20th May 2019, aged 79 years.
Much beloved husband of 56 years to Sheila, adored dad to Lynn, Donna and Susanne, proud grandad to Francesca, Leon, Ellie, Layla and Joshua,
father-in-law to Ben and Steve and a friend to many, who will be leaving
a massive void in our lives.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Church of the Transfiguration, Kempston on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only
please but donations, if desired, for
The British Heart Foundation, Bill's number one charity, may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on May 30, 2019
