CHARLES William Cottrell Peacefully on 3rd February 2019 aged 88 years. Much loved husband,
father and grandfather.
Funeral service will be held at
St Leonard's Church, Stagsden on Thursday 7th March 2019 at 1.30pm,
all welcome followed by a committal at Bedford Crematorium for Immediate family only. Family flowers only,
but if desired donations to Guide Dogs for The Blind, R.S.P.C.A and Cats Protection League. Enquiries may be made at Co-op Funeralcare,
341 Goldington Road, Bedford
MK41 9PA Tel No. 01234 218324
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
