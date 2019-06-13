|
William "Bill"
BOUTALL
Peacefully at Anjulita Court on 30th May 2019, aged 91 years.
Will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service takes place at 3.15pm on Thursday 20th June 2019 at
Priory Methodist Church,
Newnham Avenue, Bedford
followed by a private cremation.
Please wear something
colourful for Bill.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for
Tibbs Dementia Foundation can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
