|
|
|
WILFRED ALBERT WILSON
Sunrise 21st March 1927,
Sunset 27th November 2019.
Husband to Olga (deceased)
Dad to Beverley (deceased), Barbara, Belinda, Angela. Papa to Becca, Nehmus, Dean, Mark, Jerry, Derius, Kerah, Seona, Esther,
Great grand papa to Joseph, Erin, Leah. Father-in-law to Levi and Lloyd,
will be missed but not forgotten
by all his family and friends.
The family will be celebrating
his life at a service being held on
Wednesday 18th December at
The Miracle Church of God,
Alexandra Road, Bedford at 12:00 noon.
No black to be worn please.
Any flowers are welcome and can be sent c/o Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019