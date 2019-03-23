|
GOFF Wendy Passed away peacefully on
15th March 2019, aged 79 years in Airedale Nursing Home after a spell in hospital. Beloved wife to Derek.
Funeral Service to be held at 12.15pm on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Mar. 23, 2019
