|
|
|
Cornell Wendy Passed away peacefully on
25th October 2019
aged 80 years.
Late of Bedford Dance Centre.
Beloved Wife to Brian.
Devoted Big Sister to Geraldine.
Cherished Auntie to Jackie,
Nikki and Emma.
Forever dancing in our hearts.
Now in God's eternal care.
The funeral service will be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on
Tuesday 19th November 2019
at 1:45 pm.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Friends of Danecroft
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
With grateful thanks to staff
at Elcombe House Care Home.
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 7, 2019