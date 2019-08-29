|
Vyvian Edward Oates Peacefully, on 18th August 2019,
aged 80 years.
Husband to Margaret (deceased). Partner to Rosemary. Loving Father to Chris and Helen and Father in Law to Anthony. Loving Grandpa to
Sam, Oliver and Georgia.
Funeral service to be held at 10.45am on Tuesday 3rd September at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 29, 2019