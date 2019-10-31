Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30
St Francesca Cabrini Italian Church
Bedford
Vito Cicchetti


1934 - 2019
Vito Cicchetti Notice
Cicchetti Vito
27/05/1934-22/10/2019

It is with deep sadness that
we announce that our beloved
Vito Cicchetti passed away at
home aged 85 years.

He was a truly loved Husband to Maria and a wonderful Father to Carmelina, Maria and Rocchina, also a much loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather .

A true gentleman, deeply loved and leaving so many happy and funny memories.

Funeral service to be held at
St Francesca Cabrini Italian Church Bedford on Thursday 7th November 2019 at 10.30am followed by interment at Norse Road Cemetery, Bedford.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019
