VIOLET
RUSSELL Passed away peacefully on
29th September 2019 at
Lister Hospital, Stevenage,
aged 86 years young.
Loving Wife to John (Deceased).
Amazing Mum to Anne and David.
Kindest Grandmother and
Great-Great Grandmother.
Many thanks to Bedford Renal Unit
and Ward 6 Lister Hospital.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at
Bunyan Meeting Church,
Mill Street, Bedford
at 12.45pm followed by a
private committal.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made
payable to LAKPA
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019