Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:45
Bunyan Meeting Church
Mill Street
Bedford
Violet Russell

Violet Russell Notice
VIOLET
RUSSELL Passed away peacefully on
29th September 2019 at
Lister Hospital, Stevenage,
aged 86 years young.
Loving Wife to John (Deceased).
Amazing Mum to Anne and David.
Kindest Grandmother and
Great-Great Grandmother.
Many thanks to Bedford Renal Unit
and Ward 6 Lister Hospital.
Funeral service to be held on
Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at
Bunyan Meeting Church,
Mill Street, Bedford
at 12.45pm followed by a
private committal.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made
payable to LAKPA
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
6 Bedford Road
Kempston
Bedford
MK42 8AD
Tel: 01234 860038
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 10, 2019
