Vincenza Bellanca Notice
VINCENZA BELLANCA
(NOTO) 16/07/1931 - 21/05/2019

Amata moglie dello scomparso marito GIUSEPPE , Carissima mamma di Francesco, Carolina e Antonella , adorata nonna e bisnonna.
E' morta a casa pacificamente nel sonno circondata dai familiari il 21/05/2019.
Il funerale si terrá presso la chiesa Italiana di Santa Francesca Cabrini
(10 Woburn Road, Bedford MK40 1EG)
GIOVEDI 06/06/2019 ALLE 12.30- DONAZIONI SE DESIDERATE, ALLA TIBBS DEMENTIA FOUNDATION

Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe, cherished mother to Francesco, Carolina and Antonina
and an adored grandmother
and great grandmother.
Her last days spent surrounded
by family at home before
passing in her sleep.
Funeral service at St Frances Cabrini
10 Woburn Rd, Bedford MK40 1EG
on Thursday 6th June 2019 at 12.30pm
Donations if desired to
Tibbs Dementia Foundation
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on May 30, 2019
