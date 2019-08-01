Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:30
Norse Road Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Cuthbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Cuthbert

Notice Condolences

Veronica Cuthbert Notice
CUTHBERT Veronica Of Bedford,
passed away peacefully and with dignity at home surrounded by her loving family on 24th July aged 80.
She will be will be joining her late husband Cuffy and will be sadly missed by her children Simon, Mark, Sue, Anthony and Gary and their partners, her grandchildren,
great grandchildren and many
friends whose lives she touched.
Funeral services to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium on
Monday 12th August at 2.30pm.
Special thanks to Bushmead Court
who loved and cared for her.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.