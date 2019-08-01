|
|
|
CUTHBERT Veronica Of Bedford,
passed away peacefully and with dignity at home surrounded by her loving family on 24th July aged 80.
She will be will be joining her late husband Cuffy and will be sadly missed by her children Simon, Mark, Sue, Anthony and Gary and their partners, her grandchildren,
great grandchildren and many
friends whose lives she touched.
Funeral services to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium on
Monday 12th August at 2.30pm.
Special thanks to Bushmead Court
who loved and cared for her.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019