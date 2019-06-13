Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
12:30
St. Mary's Church
Marston
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
13:45
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Morrow

Notice Condolences

Vera Morrow Notice
MORROW
Vera
On 30th May, 2019 peacefully at Village Green Care Home, Marston aged 77 following a
long struggle with Alzheimer's.

Much loved Mum of Stephen, Philippa & Alison, Nannie to George & Harry,
Auntie to Peter, Anne, Clare &
Camille and friend of so many.

Funeral service takes place at
St. Mary's Church, Marston on Thursday 4th July at 12:30 followed
by cremation at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford at 13:45.

Family flowers only to Neville Funeral Service, The Old Church, Ampthill.
If you would like to make a donation
to Alzheimer's Research UK
via JustGiving:
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
vera-morrow
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now