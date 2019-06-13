|
|
|
MORROW
Vera
On 30th May, 2019 peacefully at Village Green Care Home, Marston aged 77 following a
long struggle with Alzheimer's.
Much loved Mum of Stephen, Philippa & Alison, Nannie to George & Harry,
Auntie to Peter, Anne, Clare &
Camille and friend of so many.
Funeral service takes place at
St. Mary's Church, Marston on Thursday 4th July at 12:30 followed
by cremation at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford at 13:45.
Family flowers only to Neville Funeral Service, The Old Church, Ampthill.
If you would like to make a donation
to Alzheimer's Research UK
via JustGiving:
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
vera-morrow
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
Read More