Gallie Vera May Passed away peacefully on
27th January 2019
aged 103 years.
Beloved wife of the late Charles Gallie.
Cherished Mother of Pamela
and the late Patricia.
Mother-in-Law,
Grandmother, Great Grandmother
and Great Great Grandmother.
Adored by all.
Funeral Service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel Bedford on Monday
25th February 2019 at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
Sight Concern, Bedfordshire
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 14, 2019
