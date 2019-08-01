Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
13:30
St Michael & All Angels Church
Barford Avenue
Bedford
Committal
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
14:30
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
Bedford
Una Irving Notice
Irving Una Cynthia Aged 84.
Sadly passed
away suddenly
but peacefully
on 11th July 2019.
Beloved Wife to Gosford (Clive)
and devoted Mum to Jackie and
Vinette, Mother-in-law to Paul,
Nan to Reuben and Rhordan.
"Death leaves a heartache no one
can heal, love leaves a memory
no one can steal. "
Funeral service to be held on 13th
August 2019 1.30pm at St Michael
& All Angels Church Barford Avenue
Bedford followed by committal at Bedford Crematorium Norse Road Bedford at 2:30pm. No flowers by request, donations for St Michaels
and All Angels Church.
All enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE.
Tel 01234 35952
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019
