|
|
|
RAYNER Trevor
Of Flitwick passed away peacefully on 28th May 2019 aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Mary, loving dad to Philip, Andrew, Elaine a dear grandad to Marc, Kirsty, Amie, Nicholas, Charlotte, James and a cherished Grandpops to all the
great-grandchildren.
So loved and sorely missed by all, RIP.
Funeral service will be held at
Flitwick Parish Church
on Wednesday 26th June at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation or Ampthill & District Lions Club may be made via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
Read More