Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
14:00
Flitwick Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Rayner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Rayner

Notice Condolences

Trevor Rayner Notice
RAYNER Trevor
Of Flitwick passed away peacefully on 28th May 2019 aged 84 years.

Beloved husband of Mary, loving dad to Philip, Andrew, Elaine a dear grandad to Marc, Kirsty, Amie, Nicholas, Charlotte, James and a cherished Grandpops to all the
great-grandchildren.
So loved and sorely missed by all, RIP.

Funeral service will be held at
Flitwick Parish Church
on Wednesday 26th June at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired for British Heart Foundation or Ampthill & District Lions Club may be made via www.memorygiving.com

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Ampthill.
Tel: 01525 406132.
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service
Download Now