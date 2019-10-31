|
|
|
PRIOR Peacefully on 15th October 2019
at Kettering General Hospital,
Trevor aged 84 years of Rushden,
formerly of Clapham.
Beloved Husband of Paula,
loving Father, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
The funeral service will take place
at Norse Road Crematorium,
Bedford on Wednesday
13th November at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request,
donations for Wood Green -
The Animals Charity may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ. Tel. 01933 312142
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019