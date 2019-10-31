|
|
|
Tony Brunetti Unexpectedly died at home on
19th October 2019.
He was a loving husband of Jane
much loved father of Amy,
Edward and Adam, and proud Nonno
to Gracie, Daisy, Ejona,
Oriana and Elsie-May.
Funeral service will take place at 10.00am on Friday 15th November at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be sent for SMART Prebend Centre
via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019