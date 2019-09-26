|
Tim Widd Peacefully on 15th September 2019.
Much loved
Son of the late Ruth and Peter. Brother to Nick, Ashley and Wendy. Uncle to Chloe.
Special thanks to Airedale Nursing Home for their kindness and care.
Funeral service takes place at
1.45pm on Tuesday 8th October at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Everyone welcome, smart dress please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made to Huntingdon's Disease Association.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019