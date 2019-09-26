Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
13:45
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Widd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim Widd

Notice Condolences

Tim Widd Notice
Tim Widd Peacefully on 15th September 2019.
Much loved
Son of the late Ruth and Peter. Brother to Nick, Ashley and Wendy. Uncle to Chloe.
Special thanks to Airedale Nursing Home for their kindness and care.
Funeral service takes place at
1.45pm on Tuesday 8th October at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Everyone welcome, smart dress please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made to Huntingdon's Disease Association.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359529
L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.