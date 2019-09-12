|
Clifton Tim It is with deep regret that
Mr David & Mrs Judith Clifton announce the sudden and unexpected death of their elder son Tim on 29th August 2019,
aged 58 years.
A former Bedford School student,
Tim spent much of his life working abroad where he made many friends and impacted on many lives.
He will be greatly missed
by brother Jon & partner Anne,
sister Jo and brother-in-law Jez,
nieces Ellie, Lauren & Abbie
and parents Judy & David.
Funeral service to take place at 3.40pm on Monday 23rd September 2019 at Norse Road, Crematorium Bedford. Family flowers only but donations can be made to the African Childrens Fund, supporting and educating children born into poverty at https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/tim-clifton38
or may be sent to
Molyneux Jones Funeral Services,
37 St Cuthberts Street, Bedford,
MK40 3JG
Tel: 01234 363191
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 12, 2019