|
|
|
BUNYAN Tim
Aged 56 years of Bedford.
Passed away on 6th September 2019 after a short illness.
Sadly missed by Sue, Ann, Mick, Jamie,
Natalie and Greg and his extended family at Victoria Cottage, Bedford. Funeral service to take place at 2.30pm on Thursday 26th September 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Comfortable clothing may be worn. Donations if desired
for Smiley Club, Bedford may be sent to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019