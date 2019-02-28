|
|
|
EDGAR Theresa John Edgar and daughters, Sue and Jane, are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing
of their beautiful wife and mother, Theresa. Also a much loved
mother-in-law and nana to Chloe,
Emily and James.
Funeral to take place at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on
Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, and donations if desired, to Cancer Research UK may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds. MK42 8BH or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk.
Sleep peacefully and God Bless.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 28, 2019
