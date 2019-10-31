|
|
|
PAUL Thaddeus Septimus Sadly, passed away suddenly on
8th October 2019 at home aged 65 years.
Dear Brother to Cordelia, Terry, Kenneth and Margaret.
Also Michael Paul and
Joseph Langaine (Deceased).
Much loved Brother in Law and Uncle.
He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church,
Westbourne Road
Queens Park, Bedford,
on Friday 8th November at 12.00 Noon.
Family flowers only, but donations to Cancer UK
may be sent to
www.memorygving .com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Directors
Roff Avenue, Bedford
01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019