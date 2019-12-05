|
YOUNGMAN Terry Peacefully at home in Oakley on 28th November 2019, aged 79 years.
Much loved husband to Anne, father to Mark, Neil & Barney, father-in-law to Nikki, Louise & Claire, grandad to Aidan & Grace, Molly & Esme.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Mary's Church, Oakley, on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 12 noon, followed by burial in the churchyard.
No flowers but donations if desired for Cancer Research UK & Sue Ryder
St. John's (PCH) may be sent to
Molyneux Jones,
37 St. Cuthbert's Street, Bedford, MK40, 3JG Tel 363191
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 5, 2019