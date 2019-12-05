Home

A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Terry Brightman

Terry Brightman Notice
BRIGHTMAN Terry Passed away after a long illness at Bedford Hospital
on 26th November 2019,
aged 85 years.
A loving husband to Hazel,
father to Tracey & Andrew, brother to Barbara and a grandad to Amy.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
10.30am on Wednesday
18th December 2019 at
Stewartby United Church.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for FLAG Bedford
may be sent to A L & G Abbott
Funeral Directors, 150 Bedford Road,
Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 5, 2019
