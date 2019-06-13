Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00
Christ the King Church
London Road
Bedford
Committal
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:15
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
Teresa Gilbert Notice
GILBERT Teresa Teresa formerly of
Berkeley Road, Bedford.
Passed away peacefully at Rivermead Residential Home on 28th May 2019 aged 94 years.
The family wish to thank Rivermead staff for the care they provided.
The funeral mass will take place at Christ the King Church, London Road, Bedford on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 11.00am followed by a committal at Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to Autism Bedfordshire
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway,
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
