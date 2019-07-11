Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
Terence Goodship 'Ted' With a broken heart I tell you my darling Ted lost his brave positive fight for life on 27th June 2019.
Our wonderful family and friends are like me devastated.
Funeral service takes place at 10.00am on Friday 19th July 2019 at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Donations if desired for Sue Ryder
St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE Telephone 01234 359529.
Darling, you're only a whisper away.
Pat x


Published in Bedford Today on July 11, 2019
