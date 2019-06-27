|
Bartlett Terence Williams Sadly passed away on 15th June 2019, aged 83 years.
After a long illness bravely borne.
Loving Husband of Olive.
Father of Joanne and Jenny
Father-in-law of Franco and John
Grandad of Daniel, Lianna, Aaron,
Ryan, George and Thomas
Great Grandad to Frankie.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Elcombe House
for all their support and care.
Will be missed by all his family
and friends
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Friday 5th July 2019
at 12.15pm
Family flowers only please
Donations if desired made payable to
The Cure Parkinson Trust
or
The Lewy Body Society
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on June 27, 2019
