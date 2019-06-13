|
|
|
Hutchings Sylvia Margaret Ann 2nd September 1952 to 11th June 2018
To my wife Sylvia (Ruffles).
It's been a year since that sad day
when you left us so suddenly.
Time has passed so fast yet so
slowly without you by my side.
You are in my head and my heart each minute of every day and will never be forgotten by your family and friends.
Love and miss you so much and treasure our 45 years of memories together, until we meet again.
Your loving and devoted husband
Ray and children and grandchildren Danny, Tom, Julie, Jess, Alanya and Amirah. xxx
Published in Bedford Today on June 13, 2019
