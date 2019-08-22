|
|
|
Denton Sylvia Joan Of Clapham, passed away at
Bedford Hospital on 12th August,
aged 93 years.
A much loved wife of
George (deceased),
mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother and
great-great-grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Funeral service will be held
at Clapham Parish Church on
Tuesday 3rd September at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Further enquiries to:
Molyneux Jones
37 St Cuthbets Street, Bedford,
MK40 3JG.
Tel 01234 363191
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 22, 2019