Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:30
All Saints Church
Queens Park Bedford

Susannah Joseph
"Cletina" Peacefully at home on Sunday 20th October with her family around her.
Much loved Mum of Lloyd,
Moultin, Teresa and Bill.
Devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother, loving sister and Aunt.

Funeral service will take place
at 12:30pm on
Friday 29th November 2019
at All Saints Church, Queens Park Bedford. Followed by interment at Norse Road Cemetery.
Flowers & enquiries C/O
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 31, 2019
