Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
15:15
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
Susan Dennis Notice
Susan Mary Dennis
(Nee Rees) On 17th August 2019,
aged 57 years.
Devoted Wife to Jeremy.
Cherished Daughter of Barbara and Jim. Daughter-in-law to Maureen and Ron. Sister-in-law to Jacqui and Jeff.
Funeral service to be held at 3.15pm on Thursday 12th September at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Any flowers are welcome or donations if desired for can be sent via www.memorygiving.com or c/o
Neville Funerals, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 5, 2019
