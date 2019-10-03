Home

Sue Ballam

Notice Condolences

Sue Ballam Notice
Sue
Ballam Peacefully after a long illness,
on 23rd September 2019,
aged 69 years.
Beloved Wife to Ken.
Loving Mum to Caroline.
Nan to Sophie, Josh and Elliott.
Funeral Service to be held at 11.30am
on Monday 7th October 2019 at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Meningitis Now,
can be sent via www.memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
48 Roff Avenue,
Bedford MK41 7TE
Telephone 01234 359529.
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 3, 2019
