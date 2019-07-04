Home

POWERED BY

Services
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
150 Bedford Road
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 8BH
01234 843222
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Bandee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Bandee

Notice Condolences

Steven Bandee Notice
BANDEE Steven Passed away peacefully on
20th June 2019
aged 61 years.
Much loved brother to Nick,
Michael, Eddie and Pete.
Funeral service to take place at
2.00pm on Tuesday 9th July 2019
at All Saints Church,
Houghton Conquest followed
by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors
Download Now