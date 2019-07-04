|
BANDEE Steven Passed away peacefully on
20th June 2019
aged 61 years.
Much loved brother to Nick,
Michael, Eddie and Pete.
Funeral service to take place at
2.00pm on Tuesday 9th July 2019
at All Saints Church,
Houghton Conquest followed
by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK
may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on July 4, 2019