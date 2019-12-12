|
|
|
Elliott-Potter Steve 04/08/1956 - 28/11/2019
Aged 63 years.
Steve sadly passed away following a long illness bravely borne.
A much loved Husband to Ruby, devoted Father to Zelda, Jessica, Adrain, Charlotte and Hannah.
Doting Grandad.
Beloved Son and Brother.
Greatly missed by all his
family and friends
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Riseley on
Thursday 19th December 2019
at 11.00am
followed by burial in churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to
Breast Cancer UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 12, 2019