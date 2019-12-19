Home

Steve Brodie

Steve Brodie Notice
STEVE BRODIE 11/5/1964
- 9/12/2019
Suddenly at home aged 55 years. Much loved Husband and Soul-mate
of Sue. Adored Dad of Brooke and
Father- in-law to Steve.
Devoted Granddad to Lacey and Harry. Son to Hilda and Andy (deceased).
Son-in-law to Margaret and Tony (deceased). Brother to Jackie, Andrew and Trish, Uncle and Brother-in-Law and Best Friend to Paul.
Funeral Service to be held at 1.45pm
on Tuesday 7th January 2020
at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Versus Arthritis via memorygiving.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals Bedford, 48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 19, 2019
