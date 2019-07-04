Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:30
St. Paul's Church
Bedford
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
14:00
Norse Road Cemetery
Bedford
Simic Misha Notice
Misha
Simic Passed away
at home on
27th June 2019,
aged 80 years.
Beloved Husband to Mira.
Father to Aleks, Marko,
Vesna and Mira.
Cherished Grandfather to Danica, Danilo, Petar and Filip
as well as a Brother, Uncle
and friend to many.
He will be forever in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Paul's Church, Bedford on
Tuesday 9th July 2019 at 11.30am, followed by a burial at
Norse Road Cemetery,
Bedford at 2.00pm.
Flowers, if desired, may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on July 4, 2019
