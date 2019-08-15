|
|
|
Everitt Mr Sidney Walter
Passed away peacefully
in his sleep on 28th July 2019.
Aged 90 years.
Beloved Husband to Rita,
Proud Father to Tony and Elaine
and their partners Jackie and Peter.
Sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Andrews Church, Ampthill
on Monday 19th August at 1.00pm.
Followed by interment at
Ampthill Town Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired made payable to:
The British Heart Foundation
and/or
The Salvation Army
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
