VAUGHAN Shirley Ruth Sadly passed

away on the

23rd January 2019 aged 71 years, after a long

and bravely fought struggle

against Pancreatic Cancer.

She will be much missed by her

beloved and devoted husband Peter

and her children Ashley,

Wendy, Russell and their families.

Funeral Service to take place

at 1.30pm on Friday 8th March 2019

at The Church of the Transfiguration,

Kempston followed by a Cremation and Committal Service at Norse Road Crematorium at 2.30pm.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff, doctors and nurses at Bedford Hospital

who gave Shirley their unstinting

professional and caring support

throughout her illness.

They would also wish to take the

opportunity of thanking

Airedale Nursing Home for the

loving care that they showed Shirley

in the final weeks of her life.

Family flowers only please,

but donations are welcomed for

Sue Ryder, St. John's Hospice,

Moggerhanger and may be sent

to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,

150 Bedford Road, Kempston,

Beds, MK42 8BH.

Tel: (01234) 843222 or via

