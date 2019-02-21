|
VAUGHAN Shirley Ruth Sadly passed
away on the
23rd January 2019 aged 71 years, after a long
and bravely fought struggle
against Pancreatic Cancer.
She will be much missed by her
beloved and devoted husband Peter
and her children Ashley,
Wendy, Russell and their families.
Funeral Service to take place
at 1.30pm on Friday 8th March 2019
at The Church of the Transfiguration,
Kempston followed by a Cremation and Committal Service at Norse Road Crematorium at 2.30pm.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff, doctors and nurses at Bedford Hospital
who gave Shirley their unstinting
professional and caring support
throughout her illness.
They would also wish to take the
opportunity of thanking
Airedale Nursing Home for the
loving care that they showed Shirley
in the final weeks of her life.
Family flowers only please,
but donations are welcomed for
Sue Ryder, St. John's Hospice,
Moggerhanger and may be sent
to A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH.
Tel: (01234) 843222 or via
www.abbott-funerals.co.uk
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
