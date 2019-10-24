Home

Shelagh Ridgeon Notice
Ridgeon Shelagh Passed away peacefully
at Bedford Hospital
on 8th October 2019,
age 86 years.
Devoted Wife to Leslie,
loving Mother to David, Paul and John.
Mother -in-Law to Sharon,
Bev and Lisa.
Cherished Grandmother to James,
Katie, Steven and Tom.
Great-Grandma to Charlie,
Harry and Hollie.

A special friend to many.
She will be sadly missed.

The funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Wednesday 6th November at 1:45pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Sue Ryder-St John's Hospice
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019
