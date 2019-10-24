|
|
|
Ridgeon Shelagh Passed away peacefully
at Bedford Hospital
on 8th October 2019,
age 86 years.
Devoted Wife to Leslie,
loving Mother to David, Paul and John.
Mother -in-Law to Sharon,
Bev and Lisa.
Cherished Grandmother to James,
Katie, Steven and Tom.
Great-Grandma to Charlie,
Harry and Hollie.
A special friend to many.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Wednesday 6th November at 1:45pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to Sue Ryder-St John's Hospice
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel: 01234 865872
Published in Bedford Today on Oct. 24, 2019