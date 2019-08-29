|
Wood Sheila Passed away peacefully on Thursday
22nd August 2019 aged 97 years.
Adored Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
Missed by all family and friends.
Forever in our thoughts.
Funeral to be held at
St Andrews Church, Bedford
on Tuesday 3rd September 2019
at 2.30pm.
Followed by cremation at
Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired, made payable to
Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 29, 2019