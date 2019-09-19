|
|
|
WILSON Sheila and Bryan We sadly announce the
peaceful passing of
Sheila
on 29th August 2019,
aged 86 years and
Bryan Burton
on 1st September 2019,
aged 87 years.
Loving Parents of Mandy and Vicky
and much missed Grandparents of Hannah and Amy.
Forever in our thoughts.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on Friday
4th October 2019 at 11.30am.
Donations in memory of Sheila
for Leukaemia UK
or in memory of Bryan for
Prostate Cancer UK
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 19, 2019