HORNER Sheila Died suddenly on 21st November 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved mum to Roy & Joy, the most amazing, darling nan to Sam and Ben, dearest sister to Ken & Christine,
loving mother-in-law to Terry & Lyn,
a dear sister-in-law and a special "auntie Sheila.' Sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
"Always in our hearts."
Funeral Service to take place at 10.30am on Thursday 12th December 2019 at St. Owen's Church, Bromham. All flowers welcome. Any enquiries to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston,
Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Dec. 5, 2019