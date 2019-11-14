Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Coutts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Coutts

Notice Condolences

Sheila Coutts Notice
Sheila Ann
COUTTS Suddenly in Bedford Hospital on 2nd November 2019, aged 83 years.
Much loved wife and best friend
of George, devoted sister to
Sandra and Bob.
Loving mother to
Debbie, Helen and Andrew,
mother in law to Henry and Karen.
Will be greatly missed by grandchildren, Samantha, James D, James C, Brian and Charlotte
and great grandchildren
Carter and Daisy
and her many friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 28th November 2019
at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be made to
Sue Ryder St Johns, via
www.memorygiving.com.
Enquiries to
Neville's Funerals Bedford
on 01234 359529
L;X002 - 000019269 Nevilles
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -