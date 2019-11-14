|
Sheila Ann
COUTTS Suddenly in Bedford Hospital on 2nd November 2019, aged 83 years.
Much loved wife and best friend
of George, devoted sister to
Sandra and Bob.
Loving mother to
Debbie, Helen and Andrew,
mother in law to Henry and Karen.
Will be greatly missed by grandchildren, Samantha, James D, James C, Brian and Charlotte
and great grandchildren
Carter and Daisy
and her many friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Bedford Crematorium on
Thursday 28th November 2019
at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be made to
Sue Ryder St Johns, via
www.memorygiving.com.
Enquiries to
Neville's Funerals Bedford
on 01234 359529
Published in Bedford Today on Nov. 14, 2019