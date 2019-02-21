Home

Sheila Brodie Notice
BRODIE Peacefully on 18th February 2019 at Northampton General Hospital,
Sheila May aged 85 years of Park Farm, Melchbourne.
Beloved wife of Andrew.
Loving mum of Fiona and Marion.
Dearest gran of Danny, James, Jonathan and Matthew and great gran to Josh, Ashleigh, Amalie and Lyra.
The Funeral Service will take place at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on Tuesday 5th March at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Bedford Today on Feb. 21, 2019
