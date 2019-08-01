|
|
|
BERRIDGE Sheila Anne Passed away at Bedford Hospital on 23rd July 2019 aged 59 years.
Mum to Cherise and Richard and nonna to Ethan, Emily and Logan.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends and also her cats.
Funeral service to take place at 10.45am on Tuesday 20th August 2019 at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford. Donations if desired for Wood Green, The Animals Charity may be sent to
A L & G Abbott Funeral Directors,
150 Bedford Road, Kempston, Beds, MK42 8BH. Tel: (01234) 843222.
Published in Bedford Today on Aug. 1, 2019