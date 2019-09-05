Home

Clarabut & Plumbe
11 Kingsway
Bedford , Bedfordshire MK42 9BJ
01234 354547
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
13:45
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel
Bedford
Sheila Ames Notice
AMES Sheila Passed away peacefully on
30th August 2019.

A much loved Wife of the late Peter
and Mum to Barry and Jill.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
The family would like to thank staff at
St Margaret's, Bedford for all of their attentive care and support.
Funeral service to be held at
Norse Road Crematorium Chapel, Bedford on
Monday 9th September 2019 at 1.45pm.
Flowers or donations if desired made payable to St Margarets Care Home
may be sent c/o
Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors
11 Kingsway
Bedford
MK42 9BJ
Tel: 01234 354547
Published in Bedford Today on Sept. 5, 2019
